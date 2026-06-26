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Struggle to pay attention? How to tweak your life to help you focus

By Patricia Morada Macabulos, PhD Candidate, Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience, Macquarie University
Anina Rich, Professor, Performance & Expertise Research Centre and School of Psychological Sciences, Macquarie University
Ding – that’s an all too familiar sound, designed to instantly capture your attention.

The average adult receives at least 46 push notifications a day from their smartphone – roughly one every 20 minutes during waking hours.

These interruptions might seem like a small price to pay for staying connected. However, research shows these attention-grabbing features…The Conversation


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