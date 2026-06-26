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New parents will get 6 months of government paid parental leave, but they need more than time off

By Yinghua Yu, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Centre for Western Sydney, Western Sydney University
Azadeh Dastyari, Director, Centre for Western Sydney, Western Sydney University
From July 1, government-funded paid parental leave increases from 24 weeks to 26 weeks. While welcome, many challenges remain for new parents, particularly mothers.The Conversation


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