Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central bank gold holdings are at a 50-year high. What’s behind the jump in reserves?

By Luke Hartigan, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Sydney
Over the past few years, central banks have been quietly buying up significant quantities of gold.

As the trend has accelerated, official agencies now hold the highest quantity of gold since 1975 – more than 36,000 tonnes of the precious metal.

Central bank buying of gold picked up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The World Gold Council says central banks have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The lakes that should not exist in Pakistan’s mountain ranges
~ The political painting that is still on trial in South Korea: How the unending Korean War became a permanent excuse to criminalize expression
~ Japan’s turning point for LGBTQ+ rights
~ Bird flu is deadly for backyard chickens – and even cats. A vet expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jenny McAllister on ‘confronting but necessary’ NDIS reforms
~ Was Venezuela struck by an earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far
~ Caps are coming for domestic uni places, but the government also wants to grow student numbers. Can this work?
~ Grattan on Friday: Now’s the time to renovate multiculturalism, elevating ‘interculturalism’
~ Summer’s new normal is a hazard that’s testing Europe’s climate resilience
~ Lucy Guerin’s greatest legacy is she made her contemporary dance company more than herself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter