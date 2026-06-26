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Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: World Bank’s IFC Rejects Microfinance Harm Findings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Amret MFI advertisement posted on the wall of the home of a Tampuan Indigenous borrower in Pa Chon Thom village, Ratanakiri, Cambodia, reading: “Amret helps you buy agricultural equipment without having your own money” [left]; “Amret is always ready to help you and your family” [right]. © 2023 Private The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) rejected its ombudsman’s findings about harm related to investments in Cambodia’s microfinance sector, failing a critical test of accountability, Human Rights Watch said today. In its response, published on June…


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