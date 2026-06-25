Most bees are solitary and don’t live in hives. Climate change risks them starving
By Brooke Zanco, Postdoctoral Researcher, The Pollinator Futures Research Centre, Macquarie University
Carmen da Silva, Macquarie University Research Fellow, The Pollinator Futures Research Centre, Macquarie University
When we think of bees, we often think of flowers. The more flowers the better, right? Well, not exactly. Like us, bees need to consume specific nutrients in suitable amounts and combinations.
So, the mere presence of flowers doesn’t necessarily mean the bees are getting nutritionally adequate food.
This matters because climate change is altering both the quantity and nutritional…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 25, 2026