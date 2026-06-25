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Human Rights Observatory

China: Social Media, Films Censored Around Pride Month

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A same-sex couple hold hands during an event to raise awareness of gay rights in Hong Kong on May 25, 2019. © 2026 Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The censorship of prominent social media accounts, foreign films, and events with lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) themes around Pride month illustrates the deteriorating rights situation for LGBT people in China, Human Rights Watch said today. A number of these events were organized by foreign embassies and cultural institutes.“Under Xi Jinping, the Chinese government’s intensifying repression…


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