Scientists find antidepressant in the brains of sharks off the coast of Rio de Janeiro
By Mariana Batha Alonso, Professora Adjunta do Instituto de Biofísica Carlos Chagas Filho, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)
Leonardo Vazquez, pesquisador, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)
Scientists have identified sertraline — the active ingredient in Zoloft and dozens of other antidepressants — in the brain tissue of hammerhead sharks caught off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.
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- Thursday, June 25, 2026