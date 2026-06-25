The US and China are planning Moon bases. It could help improve life on Earth
By Amit Srivastava, Senior Lecturer, Andy Thomas Centre for Space Resources, Adelaide University
Kato Claeys, PhD Candidate, Andy Thomas Centre for Space Resources, Adelaide University
Meriem Allani, PhD Candidate, Andy Thomas Centre for Space Resources, Adelaide University
Monika Stankiewicz, PhD Candidate, Andy Thomas Centre for Space Resources, Adelaide University
The NASA Artemis program, now supported by 67 countries under the Artemis Accords, plans to return humans to the Moon by 2028. A recent White House Executive Order has gone further, directing NASA to establish a permanent lunar outpost by 2030.
China also has plans…
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- Thursday, June 25, 2026