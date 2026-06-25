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When celebrities talk about their prostate cancer, here’s what happens next

By Brooke Nickel, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Jeremy Millar, Adjunct Professor, Surgery, Monash University
Katy Bell, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Mark Morgan, Professor of General Practice, Bond University
When high-profile figures publicly discuss their prostate cancer, the public health impact can be immediate. The media coverage raises awareness. More men may seek information or medical advice.

We’ve seen a recent example, with media personality Jeremy Clarkson who last week revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis. This was followed by a spikeThe Conversation


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