Why was the early Earth so hot? The heat wasn’t just coming from the inside
By Tim Johnson, Professor, Geology, Curtin University
Craig O'Neill, Associate Professor in Geophysics and Remote Sensing, Queensland University of Technology
When you think about a large asteroid impact, you might imagine a moment of devastation: a violent collision, a blast of heat and debris, and then years of atmospheric disruption and damage left behind.
But on the early Earth, the most important effect may not have been the crater and its aftermath. It may have been the heat from the impact, driven deep into our planet’s interior.
In our new study, we argue the long-lived effect of this impact heating has been greatly underappreciated in models of the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 25, 2026