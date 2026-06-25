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Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Fleeing is not enough in Port-au-Prince and other major cities

By Laura
Haiti is under the grip of armed gangs that control much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and major national highways, inflicting violence that includes sexual assault, kidnapping, extortion, and arson.


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