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How the heat affects children as they learn, play and do sport – and how parents can help

By Stacey Cowe, Academic Associate & PhD Candidate in Environmental Physiology, Nottingham Trent University
Caroline Sunderland, Associate Professor in Environmental and Sports Physiology, Nottingham Trent University
Simon Cooper, Professor in Physical Activity and Health, Nottingham Trent University
Schools in the UK are closing as temperatures soar. If you’re a parent, you might be wondering what effect the heat has on your child. If they’re at school, will they be able to learn properly? If they’re at home, should they be playing or attending their normal clubs? How can you help keep them cool?

Understanding how high temperatures not only influence physical health, but also thinking and learning is critical.

Our research group investigates how heat influences the body and brain, and how targeted interventions can improve performance and safety. We research how heat…The Conversation


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