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When your local reflecting pool or pond turns green with algae, don’t reach for chemicals – nature has better solutions

By Eric Palkovacs, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz
As the national conversation shifts to political finger-pointing, an important environmental question deserves careful scrutiny: What is the best approach to maintain urban water quality?The Conversation


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