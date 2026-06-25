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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Rushed Constitutional Changes Undermine Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Peter Magyar, Prime Minister of Hungary, delivers a speech in the Hungarian Parliament before the agenda in Budapest, June 15, 2026.  © 2026 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP (London, June 25, 2026) – The new Hungarian government’s plan to make sweeping changes to key institutions through a rushed 17th amendment to the constitution, risks halting advances to restore the rule of law, Human Rights Watch said today. The plans to remove the country’s president and the head of its constitutional court lack due process safeguards.If the 17th Amendment is…


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