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Human Rights Observatory

USA: Four months after horrific Minab school airstrike, accountability delayed

By Amnesty International
Nearly four months after the U.S. airstrike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, which killed more than 150 people, including 120 children, Amnesty International USA’s National Director for Government Relations & Advocacy, Amanda Klasing, said:  “It’s been four months since the deadliest U.S. airstrike against civilians in recent memory, yet we are no closer to getting answers from U.S. authorities about why this happened and who was responsible. What is taking so long? The public […] The post USA: Four months after horrific Minab school airstrike, accountability…


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