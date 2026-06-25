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What 20 million bans reveal about the strain on Wikipedia’s volunteers

By Ryan McGrady, Senior Research Fellow, Initiative for Digital Public Infrastructure, UMass Amherst
This year, Wikipedia is celebrating 25 years as the internet’s encyclopedia that anyone can edit. In its first decade, the quirky experiment for passionate nerds exploded in popularity. It became a ubiquitous information resource and a homework helper for schoolkids, much to the dismay of skeptical teachers.

In its second decade, amid the public’s growing dissatisfaction with…The Conversation


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