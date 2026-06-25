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Why a development project linked to Donald Trump’s son-in-law has rocked Albania

By Altin Gjeta, PhD Candidate in Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Thousands of Albanians have been taking to the streets of their capital, Tirana, for over three weeks now to oppose a luxury coastal resort project backed by Jared Kushner, the son‑in‑law of the US president, Donald Trump. The €4 billion (£3.5 billion) development will be constructed on southern Albania’s unspoiled Zvërnec coastline and surrounding wetlands.

Albania’s longstanding prime…The Conversation


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