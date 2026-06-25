Holiday travel planning: reasons to try public transport or cycling when you get to your destination
By Harry Radzuan, Lecturer in Project Management, London South Bank University; University of Manchester
Jiaying Xue, Research assistant, London South Bank University
Siti Intan Nurdiana Wong Abdullah, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
As tourists prepare to pack their suitcases for a summer trip, decisions about how to be a green holidaymaker increasingly involve how to move around the resort or city, as well as how to get there.
Walking and cycling are still regarded as the most sustainable ways to explore holiday destinations. They reduce emissions, improve health and wellbeing and allow visitors to engage more closely with local places.
Some popular…
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- Thursday, June 25, 2026