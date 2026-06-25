Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holiday travel planning: reasons to try public transport or cycling when you get to your destination

By Harry Radzuan, Lecturer in Project Management, London South Bank University; University of Manchester
Jiaying Xue, Research assistant, London South Bank University
Siti Intan Nurdiana Wong Abdullah, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
As tourists prepare to pack their suitcases for a summer trip, decisions about how to be a green holidaymaker increasingly involve how to move around the resort or city, as well as how to get there.

Walking and cycling are still regarded as the most sustainable ways to explore holiday destinations. They reduce emissions, improve health and wellbeing and allow visitors to engage more closely with local places.

Some popular…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ If Europe wants to ‘go it alone’ on security, countries need to learn to sing from the same songsheet
~ The political painting that is still on trial in South Korea: How the unending Korean War became a permanent excuse to criminalize expression
~ Japan’s turning point for LGBTQ+ rights
~ Bird flu is deadly for backyard chickens – and even cats. A vet expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jenny McAllister on ‘confronting but necessary’ NDIS reforms
~ Was Venezuela struck by an earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far
~ Caps are coming for domestic uni places, but the government also wants to grow student numbers. Can this work?
~ Grattan on Friday: Now’s the time to renovate multiculturalism, elevating ‘interculturalism’
~ Summer’s new normal is a hazard that’s testing Europe’s climate resilience
~ Lucy Guerin’s greatest legacy is she made her contemporary dance company more than herself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter