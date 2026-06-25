Heat, humidity and housing: why British heatwaves hit differently
By Akshay Deoras, Senior Research Scientist, University of Reading
Hannah Cloke, Regius Professor of Meteorology and Climate Science, University of Reading
Every time the UK experiences a heatwave, many ask the same question: why does the heat in Britain feel so unbearable when people seem to cope with it in Spain, Greece, or India?
Humidity is part of the answer. But Britain’s housing, long summer days, and lack of experience with extreme heat also make hot weather worse.
The geography of the British Isles, surrounded by seas and on the edge of the North Atlantic, frequently exposes the region to moist air, making the weather more humid than many…
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- Thursday, June 25, 2026