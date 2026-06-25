Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The class divide in British politics didn’t erode slowly – it collapsed under New Labour

By Oliver Heath, Professor of Politics, Royal Holloway, University of London
Humphrey Southall, Professor of Historical Geography, University of Portsmouth
British politics has become increasingly volatile and fragmented, with no party able to command the substantial backing of the public that was once routine. The results from England’s local elections in May illustrate just how far politics has moved from the two-party dominance that characterised much of the 20th century. And at the centre of this change lies an important element: class.

In recent decades the electoral foundations of democracy have shifted, eroding the class basis that earlier voting habits were built upon. In the 2019 general election, LabourThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ If Europe wants to ‘go it alone’ on security, countries need to learn to sing from the same songsheet
~ The political painting that is still on trial in South Korea: How the unending Korean War became a permanent excuse to criminalize expression
~ Japan’s turning point for LGBTQ+ rights
~ Bird flu is deadly for backyard chickens – and even cats. A vet expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jenny McAllister on ‘confronting but necessary’ NDIS reforms
~ Was Venezuela struck by an earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far
~ Caps are coming for domestic uni places, but the government also wants to grow student numbers. Can this work?
~ Grattan on Friday: Now’s the time to renovate multiculturalism, elevating ‘interculturalism’
~ Summer’s new normal is a hazard that’s testing Europe’s climate resilience
~ Lucy Guerin’s greatest legacy is she made her contemporary dance company more than herself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter