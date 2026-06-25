Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abdullah Ibrahim in the 1960s: how the famous pianist began to shape an African jazz sound

By Stephanie Vos, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Stellenbosch University
The 1960s is a significant era in Abdullah Ibrahim’s story. It’s a time when the South African master’s international career as a jazz pianist was gradually established and he laid the foundations for the signature sound that is recognised today as people reflect on his passing.

He is best remembered for evoking soundscapes that are recognisably South African: harmonisations of church hymns, Cape Town’s ghoemaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ If Europe wants to ‘go it alone’ on security, countries need to learn to sing from the same songsheet
~ The political painting that is still on trial in South Korea: How the unending Korean War became a permanent excuse to criminalize expression
~ Japan’s turning point for LGBTQ+ rights
~ Bird flu is deadly for backyard chickens – and even cats. A vet expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jenny McAllister on ‘confronting but necessary’ NDIS reforms
~ Was Venezuela struck by an earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far
~ Caps are coming for domestic uni places, but the government also wants to grow student numbers. Can this work?
~ Grattan on Friday: Now’s the time to renovate multiculturalism, elevating ‘interculturalism’
~ Summer’s new normal is a hazard that’s testing Europe’s climate resilience
~ Lucy Guerin’s greatest legacy is she made her contemporary dance company more than herself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter