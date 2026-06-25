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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Crackdown Ahead of NATO Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at press conference during a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. © 2025 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo (Istanbul, June 25, 2026) – The arrest of at least 209 people in the Turkish capital, Ankara, ahead of the July 7-8, 2026 NATO summit there highlights Türkiye’s ruthless intolerance of freedom of speech and assembly, Human Rights Watch said today.In raids overnight between June 22 and 23, the police arrested people including political activists, lawyers, an academic, and a journalist who is a prominent…


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