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Human Rights Observatory

US: Democracy at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold US flags and placards during a nationwide "No Kings" rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Donald Trump's military parade in Washington, DC. © 2025 LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images (Washington) – Trump administration policies threaten the exercise of human rights that are essential to democracy, Human Rights Watch said today as the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence. Human Rights Watch released a web feature that illustrates the breadth of new threats…


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