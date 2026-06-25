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Human Rights Observatory

China Pressures UN to Slash Human Rights Funding in Haiti

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Kenyan police officer, part of a UN-backed multinational force, patrols a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, December 5, 2024. © 2024 Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo China is pressing the United Nations budget committee to defund numerous human rights posts in negotiations on the 2026-2027 UN peacekeeping budget, including essential personnel for the newly established UN Support Office in Haiti.China is recommending against funding for staff to monitor compliance by a new security force for Haiti with the UN’s human rights due diligence policy, according to a document summarizing…


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