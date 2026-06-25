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Human Rights Observatory

If Europe wants to ‘go it alone’ on security, countries need to learn to sing from the same songsheet

By Richard Whitman, Member of the Conflict Analysis Research Centre, University of Kent; Royal United Services Institute
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
The G7 summit at Evian from June 15 to 17 is most revealing not for what was agreed, but for what was exposed about the state of play among Europeans, and their relationship with the US. For all the choreography and displays of unity, the summit was, in large part, theatre. It was an attempt to paper over what is becoming increasingly obvious: many of the most critical international issues are now decided without the EU. Brussels is now, at best, an informed bystander.

This was obvious when the US president, Donald Trump, signedThe Conversation


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