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Human Rights Observatory

The political painting that is still on trial in South Korea: How the unending Korean War became a permanent excuse to criminalize expression

By Amnesty International
By Boram Jang, East Asia Researcher at Amnesty International In a Seoul courtroom in March this year, a prosecutor read out charges against Jeon Seung-il, a former art student, from an indictment first written in 1989. The language had not changed, nor had the charges. Thirty-seven years later, only the young defendant had grown old.  In 1989, […] The post The political painting that is still on trial in South Korea: How the unending Korean War became a permanent excuse to criminalize expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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