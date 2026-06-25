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Bird flu is deadly for backyard chickens – and even cats. A vet expert explains

By Ricardo J. Soares Magalhaes, Professor, School of Veterinary Science, The University of Queensland
The deadly H5N1 strain of bird flu has been found in seabirds in two Australian states.

But don’t be fooled by the name: this virus also rapidly infects other animals. It has caused havoc in poultry farms and backyard chicken flocks in the northern hemisphere. And it can also infect, and


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