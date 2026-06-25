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Was Venezuela struck by an earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far

By Mark Quigley, Associate Professor of Earthquake Science, The University of Melbourne
On Wednesday evening just after 6pm local time, two earthquakes violently shook northern Venezuela.

The first one struck near San Felipe, the capital of the state of Yaracuy. Just 39 seconds later, another quake struck near the town of Yumare, within 5 to 10km from the first one.

Powerful ground shaking was felt across the region, including in Venezuela’s capital Caracas about 150km east of the earthquake epicentres. Buildings


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