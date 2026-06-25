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Caps are coming for domestic uni places, but the government also wants to grow student numbers. Can this work?

By Andrew Norton, Professor of Higher Education Policy, Monash University
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare has introduced a bill under which universities face new caps on their domestic student numbers.The Conversation


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