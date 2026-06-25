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Why the Paraguay match will define the Socceroos’ World Cup

By Steve Georgakis, Senior Lecturer of Pedagogy and Sports Studies, University of Sydney
Tony Popovic and the Socceroos take on Paraguay in San Francisco on Friday in their third and final World Cup group-stage match.

After a brilliant opening win against Turkey, the Socceroos crashed down to earth against…The Conversation


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