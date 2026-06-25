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Human Rights Observatory

Can you take last-minute sick leave or time off to watch the Socceroos? Here’s what the law says

By Shae McCrystal, Professor of Labour Law, University of Sydney
A workplace law expert explains what your rights are – and whether employers who suspect people of not being sick can ask for a medical certificate.The Conversation


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