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Lucy Guerin’s greatest legacy is she made her contemporary dance company more than herself

By Andrew Fuhrmann, Lecturer, Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, The University of Melbourne
Lucy Guerin will step down as artistic director of Lucy Guerin Inc, one of the most important and best-resourced contemporary dance companies in the country.The Conversation


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