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Copland Dance Episodes: Americana music, contemporary dance and the Australian Ballet

By Yvette Grant, PhD Candidate in Dance and Dance History Tutor, The University of Melbourne
In Justin Peck’s Copland Dance Episodes, dancers of The Australian Ballet move through 22 episodes to music by legendary American composer Aaron Copland.The Conversation


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