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Human Rights Observatory

US: Deaths in ICE Custody Surge Under Trump

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Detainees stand by a window inside the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on May 26, 2026. © 2026 Adam Gray/Getty Images 52 people died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody during the first 500 days of President Trump’s second term, reflecting a soaring mortality rate. ICE so severely limits the information it provides to Congress, families, and the public that oversight is nearly impossible.The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Congress should act immediately…


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