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Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Authorities must end support for armed group suspected of war crimes

By Amnesty International
An armed group backed by the Congolese army (FARDC) has killed and tortured civilians, looted property, and abducted women as sexual slaves in Rutshuru territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Amnesty International said today. The Collective of Movements for Change-People’s Defence Forces (CMC-FDP) is a member of the Wazalendo (“patriots” in Swahili), a […] The post DRC: Authorities must end support for armed group suspected of war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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