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Teals Steggall and Spender launch new Community Strong Australia party

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Federal politics has a new party, with two “teal” MPs but no leader.

Sydney MPs Zali Steggall, who holds the seat of Warringah, and Allegra Spender, from Wentworth, on Thursday formally announced the Community Strong Australia party.

So far they have not attracted other teal MPs. Monique Ryan and Kate Chaney earlier ruled out joining. Nicolette Boele said on Thursday that “for now” she was remaining an independent, which was the “mandate” her electorate of Bradfield had given her.

Community Strong…The Conversation


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