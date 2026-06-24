Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ‘direct wave’ from colliding black holes reveals signature of a whirlpool in spacetime

By Neil Lu, PhD student, Centre for Gravitational Astrophysics, Australian National University
Black holes are some of the most mysterious objects in the universe, but they aren’t always silent. When two black holes are close enough to each other, they spiral towards one another, eventually crashing in an enormous explosion and forming a single, larger black hole from the combination.

During this process they emit gravitational waves, ripples in the fabric of space and time that reach us here on Earth. These travel to us and change the distance between your nose and your ear, but by much, less than the a single atom! We are able to detect them with huge, sophisticated gravitational…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There is no ‘right’ age to land a job, meet a partner or buy a house — here’s why it feels like there is
~ Frida Kahlo at Tate Modern: how a radical artist became a global icon
~ A new quantum computer sets a high watermark for accuracy – are we on the verge of a big breakthrough?
~ The cost of living is soaring – why not try moving in together?
~ The Islamic legacy built into Gaudí’s most famous designs
~ Can wiggling your pinky really stop cognitive decline?
~ Climate warnings need to be told in tangible ways to prevent disaster
~ Coming out on TV in 1970 could have ruined your life – so why did activists do it?
~ ASIO chief reveals former Australian resident directed attack on Melbourne synagogue
~ Type 2 diabetes patients often have high blood sugar while fasting – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter