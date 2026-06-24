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What people with intersex traits want you to know

By Morgan Carpenter, Associate Professor, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Bonnie Hart, PhD Candidate, School of Health, Psychological and Medical Sciences, University of Southern Queensland
Ingrid Rowlands, Senior Research Officer, Population Health Program, QIMR Berghofer and Honorary Research Fellow, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, around 63,300 Australians aged over 16 – 0.3% of the overall population – know they were born with variations of sex characteristics. This means their bodies don’t fit medical norms about how female or male bodies should look or function.

But the actual number is thought to be much higher, as many people don’t know about their physical…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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