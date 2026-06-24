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Extreme heat is harming remote First Nations communities. It’s time we listen to them

By Manoj Bhatta, Postdoctoral Researcher, Climate Change and Environmental Health, Menzies School of Health Research
Gloria Baliva, Indigenous Researcher, Menzies School of Health Research
Supriya Mathew, Associate Professor, Environmental Health, Menzies School of Health Research
In remote Australia, First Nations communities battle extreme heat each summer.

In January 2026 alone, the town of Alice Springs (Mparntwe) endured 20 days of temperatures above 40°C. This prolonged heatwave – defined as a period of unusually hot weather – can have long-standing effects on human health,…The Conversation


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