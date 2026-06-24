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Human Rights Observatory

The military traded its flu vaccine mandate for ‘medical freedom’ – an outbreak quickly followed

By Katrine L. Wallace, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of Illinois Chicago
Two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the flu vaccine optional in the military, an outbreak leads several branches of the military to make it mandatory again.The Conversation


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