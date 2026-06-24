Are algorithms unfairly screening out immigrant job applications?
By Hari KC, Research Fellow, Bridging Divides, Toronto Metropolitan University
Rupa Banerjee, Canada Research Chair and Associate Professor of Human Resource Management and Organizational Behaviour, Toronto Metropolitan University
As AI becomes increasingly embedded in hiring, Canada needs to consider how opportunity is distributed once immigrants enter the labour market.
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- Wednesday, June 24, 2026