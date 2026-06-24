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Human Rights Observatory

Maternity reviews have told us what is wrong – why are we still waiting for action?

By Jeremy Howick, Professor and Director of the Stoneygate Centre for Excellence in Empathic Healthcare, University of Leicester
Bad things have happened in maternity units. Babies have died. Women have been harmed. Families have been ignored, dismissed and left to fight for answers they should never have had to beg for.

Safe maternity care must be a national priority. But after more than a decade of investigations, one question has become unavoidable: have maternity reviews become a substitute for action?

Reviews can reveal what hospitals have hidden and give bereaved parents a public record of what happened. But reviews should lead to safer care. Too often, they have led to further reviews.
The Conversation


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