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Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: 22 years after pledge to establish national shelters authorities still failing survivors of gender-based violence

By Amnesty International
Twenty-two years after a government commitment to establish a nationwide system of shelters to protect women from violence in Algeria, only three have formally opened, leaving survivors across the country without sufficient access to protection amid concerns over exclusionary admission criteria and undue restrictions on freedom of movement for those seeking safety, Amnesty International said […] The post Algeria: 22 years after pledge to establish national shelters authorities still failing survivors of gender-based violence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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