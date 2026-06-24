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Human Rights Observatory

The US founders’ other revolutionary choice: Separating religion and government

By Peter C. Mancall, Distinguished Professor and Professor of the Humanities, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
European colonial powers linked church and state. But the founders of the United States broke from that idea as surely as they broke from Britain.The Conversation


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