The hidden burnout crisis facing social media marketers
By Kelley Cours Anderson, Assistant Professor of Marketing, College of Charleston
Ashley Hass, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Portland
Breanne A. Mertz, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Tampa
More than 2 in 5 social media marketers say they plan to leave their job within two years, and many cite insufficient mental health support from supervisors.
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- Wednesday, June 24, 2026