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Human Rights Observatory

How the US Supreme Court decides its cases – a step-by-step guide

By Paul M. Collins Jr., Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Each June, the nation turns its attention to the U.S. Supreme Court as it hands down some of its most consequential decisions.

Long before a landmark Supreme Court ruling dominates the headlines, it is shaped by a highly structured legal process, much of which takes place out of public view. This procedure involves strict…The Conversation


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