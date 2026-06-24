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How a basic solar grant brought cheaper electricity to one shack settlement in South Africa

By Federico Caprotti, Professor of Human Geography, University of Exeter
A new basic solar grant made electricity more affordable for families in the Qandu Qandu shack settlement in Cape Town, South Africa.The Conversation


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