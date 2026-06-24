What helps women eat well? Control over money, time and decisions matters
By Lydia O'Meara, Postdoctoral Fellow, Cornell University
Paula Dominguez-Salas, Assistant Professor of Nutrition-Sensitive Agriculture, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Worldwide, women carry the greatest burden of malnutrition. More than two-thirds of women of childbearing age don’t get enough of at least one micronutrient. These are the vitamins and minerals, such as iron, that the body needs in small amounts to stay healthy. A shortage is often called “hidden hunger” because a woman can eat enough to feel full yet still not have enough essential…
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- Wednesday, June 24, 2026