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Female baboons keep family bonds strong: research reveals the benefits

By Joan Silk, Professor, School of Human Evolution and Social Change, Arizona State University
Baboons are one of the most widespread of Africa’s primate groups. They range across sub-Saharan Africa and into the Arabian Peninsula.

Baboons’ ability to spread across such a vast geographic area is based on their great ecological adaptability and dietary flexibility. This enables them to flourish in a wide variety of habitats, including deserts, swamps, open grasslands, woodlands and tropical forests.

I am an evolutionary…The Conversation


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