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There is no ‘right’ age to land a job, meet a partner or buy a house — here’s why it feels like there is

By Ali Jasemi, Lecturer, Wilfrid Laurier University
By a certain age, the story goes, you should have a few things locked down: a successful career, a loving partner, a couple of children running around in the house that you’ve purchased.

If you miss these markers, dread tends to set in. You may feel everyone else is moving forward, and that somehow you’ve fallen behind. This is one of the most common anxieties we encounter in life. It’s also one of the most misunderstood.

As a developmental psychologist, I want to offer a more accurate and liberating account of what’s actually going on. The feeling of being behind is real.…The Conversation


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